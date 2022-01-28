Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.50

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$34.50 and last traded at C$35.06, with a volume of 5405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBL shares. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$931.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.17.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

