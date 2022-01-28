PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.63. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 142,998 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $252.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

