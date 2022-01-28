Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.66 or 0.00012352 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.03 or 0.06715325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,617.37 or 0.99688261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052146 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.