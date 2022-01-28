Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 1,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

About Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes.

