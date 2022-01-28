Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSPC. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter valued at $4,801,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings Partnering stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

