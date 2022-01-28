POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Stock Price Up 8.9%

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) rose 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.11. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.08.

About POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY)

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for POSTD Merchant Banque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSTD Merchant Banque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.