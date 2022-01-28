Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Up 4.2%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares rose 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.64 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 1,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The company has a market cap of $572.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $9,274,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.