Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Shares Down 1.1%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.38 and last traded at $93.38. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRBZF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

