Presearch (PRE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $951,305.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Presearch has a market cap of $92.34 million and $951,305.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00289849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001021 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

