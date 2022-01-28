Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,344,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 331,265 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 8.14% of United Airlines worth $1,253,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after buying an additional 104,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,284 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.