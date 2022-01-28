Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258,281 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 5.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.42% of Eli Lilly and worth $7,555,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $236.72 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.20. The company has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

