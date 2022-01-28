Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,956,764 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 555,212 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 2.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 9.45% of Southwest Airlines worth $2,877,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after buying an additional 614,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $24,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

NYSE LUV opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -856.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

