Primecap Management Co. CA Has $3.08 Billion Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,354,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 298,117 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.88% of Micron Technology worth $3,077,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 137.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 61,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 35,376 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 89.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,028,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

NASDAQ MU opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

