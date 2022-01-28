Primecap Management Co. CA Has $3.74 Billion Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,455,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247,932 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.11% of Texas Instruments worth $3,739,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

