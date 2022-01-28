Primecap Management Co. CA Has $451.65 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,676,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424,365 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.25% of Discover Financial Services worth $451,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after buying an additional 184,810 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after buying an additional 195,693 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

