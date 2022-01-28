Primecap Management Co. CA Has $500.27 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 239,218 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.42% of Trimble worth $500,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,093,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,103,000 after acquiring an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $67.13 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

