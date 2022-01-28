Primecap Management Co. CA Has $613.59 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.20% of Walt Disney worth $613,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

DIS opened at $135.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $246.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.