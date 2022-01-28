Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,420 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.86% of Zimmer Biomet worth $567,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.94.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.