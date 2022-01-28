Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.75% of Baidu worth $1,471,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 58,518.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Baidu by 82.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $143.73 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

