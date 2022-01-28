Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.96% of Abiomed worth $586,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 72.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $277.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.97.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

