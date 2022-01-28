Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 1,076,990 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.89% of Intel worth $1,917,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

