Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.72% of Activision Blizzard worth $434,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.04.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.