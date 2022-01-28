Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.89% of Northern Trust worth $423,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

