Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 104,270 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,212,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,270 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.05% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $463,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $75.97 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

