Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 199,591 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,258,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 199,591 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 3.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 11.07% of Biogen worth $4,601,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $218.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.49. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

