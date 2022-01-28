Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 48,952 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,544,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,952 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.50% of Applied Materials worth $585,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $130.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

