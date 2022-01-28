Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 656,860 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 656,860 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.45% of Albemarle worth $627,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $205.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.81. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

