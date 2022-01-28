Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 7,152 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.35% of United Parcel Service worth $551,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

UPS opened at $194.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

