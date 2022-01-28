Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 75,802 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,301,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,802 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $2,457,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $553.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $626.74 and a 200-day moving average of $591.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

