Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 93,029 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,424,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,029 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.53% of Entegris worth $431,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 22.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average is $130.66. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

