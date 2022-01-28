Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,378,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,581 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.55% of CarMax worth $944,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

