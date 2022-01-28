Primecoin Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $594.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004579 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,396,941 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

