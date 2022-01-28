Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Holdings Boosted by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 123.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,499 shares during the period. Primis Financial comprises about 1.2% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.82% of Primis Financial worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Primis Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.03. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

