Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

FRST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $371.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.03. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.