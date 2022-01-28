Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Primo Water worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after buying an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $13,039,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 319,141 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -125.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $259,720.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

