Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,009 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Unitil worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter worth $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter worth $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter worth $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Unitil by 111,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Unitil by 35.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

