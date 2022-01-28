Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 72,625 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Evolent Health worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,000 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.