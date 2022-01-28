Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,273 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,617 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Zumiez worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZUMZ opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

