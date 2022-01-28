Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 61,478 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of SiriusPoint worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 17.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

