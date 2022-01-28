Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 560,010 Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Suzano by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suzano by 12.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 105.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suzano alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 120.87% and a net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.