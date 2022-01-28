Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Harmonic worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Harmonic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,191,016 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 1,098,758 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $7,077,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 634,082 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.11 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

