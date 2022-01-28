Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $136.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.35. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.17 and a 52-week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,975 shares of company stock worth $28,427,654. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

