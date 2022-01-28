Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WSC stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.