Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 140.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $786.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

NFBK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

