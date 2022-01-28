Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 328,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 294,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares during the period.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.