Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Genesco worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $227,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $73.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

