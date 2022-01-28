Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,826 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $954.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

