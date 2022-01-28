Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

