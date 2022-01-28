Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,316 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of The Pennant Group worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $443.67 million, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.