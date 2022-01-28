Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 396,022 Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 396,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vedanta by 58.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vedanta by 538.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vedanta by 29.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 17.13%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

